SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island is holding news conference Monday to formally introduce the new head coach of the men’s basketball team.

The university announced last week that Archie Miller would be joining the program on a five-year contract.

Gov. Dan McKee is expected to be on hand for the event.

Miller was the head coach at Atlantic 10 rival Dayton from 2011 to 2017. He led the Flyers to four NCAA Tournaments during his tenure, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2014, and was named A-10 coach of the year in 2017.

More recently, he coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 2017 to 2021.

“My family and I are beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Rhode Island,” Miller said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Miller replaces David Cox, who was fired earlier this month following the Rams’ second straight sub-.500 season.