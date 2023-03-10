BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown native Keegan Records is coming off his best season for Colgate, earning First Team All-Patriot honors.

His 21 points in the title game helped the Red Raiders earn their third-straight conference championship.

“Just at a loss for words. It’s such a good feeling to put in so much good work these past couple of years and see it pay off,” he said. “To be lucky enough to keep winning, it’s been awesome, and to be able to do it with this group of guys… it’s incredible.”

The former St. Andrew’s standout passed the 1000-point mark this winter with career highs in points and field goal percentage.

“I like to say I’ve taken a step every year, from high school to prep school to now, and every year in college getting better,” he said. “That’s due to coaches. They come to the gym early and teach me new things every day.”

Records still has a year of eligibility left to use thanks to the 2020 season being cut short due to Covid-19. His decision whether or not to use it is on the back-burner with some more school history to focus on right now. After a seven-point NCAA tournament loss to Wisconsin last March, Colgate is looking to bring home its first NCAA tournament victory.

“We have a lot of team goals. It’s to win the next game and really make some noise, and go from there, and just try to keep winning and do our thing,” Records said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of putting Colgate on the map so far, but just keep growing that spotlight for Colgate, and show what this university is really about.”