(WPRI) – Colgate is coming off a second-straight Patriot League title, which means a back-to-back NCAA tournament trips for South Kingstown native Keegan Records.

After posting a 4-9 mark outside of their league, the Raiders enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams, with 15-straight wins.

“Non-conference, it didn’t really go our way. Never really got in the full motion of playing Colgate basketball” Records said. “It started coming together in Patriot League play.”

Colgate is looking for its first-ever NCAA tournament win. The Raiders face off against the three-seed in the Midwest, Wisconsin.

Colgate lost 85-68 to three-seed Arkansas last year.

“This is one of their goals, ultimately the goal was to be regular season champions and win the conference tournament to have this opportunity,” said Colgate head coach Matt Langel. “Now winning an NCAA tournament game is one of those goals, so I know they will be focused and concentrated on trying to do everything we can to make that happen.”

“To get a win in the first round and basically shock the world is what we’re trying to do,” said Records. “We’re a small school coming in. No one expects us to win, but I think everyone in the locker room knows, with the group of guys we have, we can do something special.”

The Raiders look to join Bucknell, Lehigh and Holy Cross as Patriots League teams to have won an NCAA game since the league was founded in 1991.