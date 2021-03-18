Several local athletes to make appearances at Big Dance

Lisa Moeller takes a photo of the NCAA bracket for the NCAA college basketball tournament on the side of the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Islanders and one Southeastern Massachusetts native will make an appearance in the Big Dance.

South Kingstown’s Keegan Records is set to make his Big Dance debut Friday with the Colgate Raiders.

The Raiders are a 14-seed against Arkansas.

Portsmouth’s Cole Swider and Villanova take on Winthrop Friday night as a five-seed.

This is Swider’s second experience in the tournament.

Taunton native Marcus Santos-Silva of Texas Tech University will play Friday night against Utah State.

He previously played in the tournament with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).