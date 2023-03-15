PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island College held a sendoff pep rally for the women’s basketball team this afternoon as the Anchorwomen head to their first-ever Division III Final Four.

RIC will play undefeated Christopher Newport on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Hartford, Conn. with the chance to advance to the national championship.

“We trust each other. We believe in each other and we always just have a great feeling coming into a game and we say ‘listen let’s play our basketball, play the way we do, stick to our game plan and we’re going to make it out with a win,'” said senior guard Antonia Corsinetti.

“I think the greatest thing about success is when you least expect it,” said head coach Jenna Cosgrove. “These kids just attack the day, get better each day, and now they’re in a situation to potentially win a national championship.”