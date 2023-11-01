SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island defeated Assumption 96-54 in a preseason scrimmage Wednesday night.

Jaden House led all scorers with 19 points. Zek Montgomery added 14 points for the Rams.

“We’re just learning a lot about our group, you know who can play together who can’t play together,” said head coach Archie Miller. “But for the most part, I’m pleased with our guys. I thought they approached it the right way and, you know, we’re heading towards, you know, our opener on Monday night.”

URI opens its season at the Ryan Center Monday night against Central Connecticut.