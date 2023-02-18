KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island celebrated the inaugural members of its Ring of Honor Saturday before falling to UMass 69-45.

Keon Thompson led the Minutemen with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen broke a five-game slide.

The Rams (8-18, 4-10) were led by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

UMass took the lead with 6:46 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-26 at halftime, with Gapare scoring eight points. UMass outscored Rhode Island by 16 points over the final half, while Luis led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The six initial members of the Rams Ring of Honor are Carlton “Silk” Owens, Tom Garrick and Kenny Green from the 1988 Sweet 16 team, and Tyson Wheeler, Cuttino Mobley and Antonio Reynolds-Dean from the 1998 Elite 8 squad. Owens, Garrick and Green were in attendance and honored pregame.