PC men’s basketball game postponed due to ‘COVID issues’ within program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the top men’s basketball programs in the country right now is dealing with COVID-19 issues, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Big East Conference.

The Big East said the Providence College Friars’ road game Tuesday night against the Creighton Blue Jays has been canceled as a result.

No specifics regarding the COVID-19 issues were provided.

The Big East said it will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with its cancellation policy.

The 14-2 Friars are currently ranked number 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and number 20 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.