PC finishes non-conference schedule 10-1 with win over Central Connecticut

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College men’s basketball finished its non-conference schedule strong Saturday with its fifth-straight win, 68-53 over Central Connecticut. The Friars were led by senior guard A.J. Reeves with 17 points.

Providence led by as many as 29 points early in the second half. The Blue Devils started to close the gap by outscoring PC in the second half 28-24.

“There’s never, ever an ugly win. We made some mistakes, but we did what we had to do to win the game. I’m a little disappointed in how we finished, I’m excited about how we started,” said head coach Ed Cooley.

The Friars are 10-1 heading into Big East play, the best record of any team in the conference. Their first game is next Saturday at No. 15 Connecticut.

HC Ed Cooley: the @BIGEASTMBB is a monster this year. #pcmbb — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) December 11, 2021

“At the end of the day, it’s win number 10, period. That’s the message. That’s what I’m going to tell my players,” Cooley said.