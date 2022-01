PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The top 25 matchup between No. 17 Providence College and No. 22 Marquette was moved from Saturday to Sunday due to an incoming winter storm.

The Friars plan to get an extra day of practice in on Sunday, according to head coach Ed Cooley. Cooley said the team will stay in Providence near the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for the weekend.

The Friars only Big East loss came at the hands of the Golden Eagles earlier this month.