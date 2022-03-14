The NCAA Tournament gets underway this week, and for the first time in several years, Rhode Island is represented by multiple programs.

Providence College and Bryant will be among the first teams to take the court. The Bulldogs are matched up with Wright State in one of the First Four play-in games at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be the 16-seed in the South and go on to face top-seeded Arizona in the first round.

The Friars, meanwhile, were selected as the 4-seed in the Midwest. They’ll take on No. 13 South Dakota State at 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Below is everything you need to get ready for the tournament:

The Bracket

🏀 View Live NCAA Tournament Bracket »

🏀 Print Your Own NCAA Tournament Bracket »

Don’t miss our Bracket Breakdown special every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on WPRI 12 as our experts give you insight and analysis for each round of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

This year, games will air on WPRI 12, TNT, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The First Four will play on Tuesday and Wednesday night before the First Round gets underway on Thursday.

🏀 View the full broadcast schedule here »

Live Streaming

If you can’t get to a TV, don’t sweat. You can catch all the action on the NCAA Tournament’s official website.

🏀 Watch Live: NCAA Tournament coverage »

Plus, don’t forget that 12 Sports has you covered right through the finals on Monday, April 4, on both 12 News and WPRI.com.

Latest Headlines: NCAA Tournament

Social Media

Follow 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon and reporter Taylor Begley for updates on PC, Bryant and other teams in the tournament.

You can also get updates on your favorite teams by downloading the 12 News App and signing up for Sports and Breaking News alerts.