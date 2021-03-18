NCAA Tournament 2021: Bracket, Schedule, Live Streaming

NCAA Basketball
The NCAA Tournament is back! After last year’s Big Dance was canceled due to the pandemic, college basketball is back in the spotlight.

The field of 64 men’s teams will be finalized with the First Four play-in games Thursday night before the First Round gets underway on Friday.

Unlike past years, where games are played across the country, the entire tournament is being played in Indiana in front of limited fans, leading up to championship weekend in Indianapolis April 3–5.

Watch the tournament on WPRI 12 and stay with 12 Sports for complete coverage throughout the Big Dance.

