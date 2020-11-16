NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

NCAA Basketball

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. A court decision the NCAA says will hurt college sports by allowing student-athletes to be paid “vast sums” of money will go into effect. That’s after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point. Justice Elena Kagan denied the NCAA’s request to put a lower court ruling on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA asks the Supreme Court to take up the case. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year and the NCAA has its headquarters in the Indiana capital.

The association said it is relocating early-round games that had been scheduled to be played at 13 already-determined sites. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said hosting all 68 teams in one place would “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

