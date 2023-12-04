SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — URI head men’s basketball coach Archie Miller raved about the quality of college basketball in New England following a loss to Providence College Saturday and ahead of the Rams game against Brown.

URI fell to PC 84-69 Saturday night after trailing just three at halftime. The Rams face another in-state rival in Brown Wednesday night.

“It’s a tremendous area, southern New England, New England in general. Great players, great programs and great coaches when it comes to URI, Providence, Bryant and Brown. You have very well-schooled programs, you have traditioned programs and you have very good players, and they’re all in close proximity,” Miller said.

Tip off from the Ryan Center is at 7 p.m.