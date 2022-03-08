SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship game between the Bryant Bulldogs and Wagner Seahawks was brought to a screeching halt when a brawl between students broke out in the stands.

The clock was stopped with 4:37 left in the game when students from both Bryant and Wagner started arguing and throwing punches.

Watch: Fight breaks out between fans during NEC title game (Story continues below video.)

Security ushered a number of fans out of the stadium, though the majority of Bryant’s fans and a handful of Wagner’s were allowed to stay and watch the remaining minutes of the game.

“We will finish the game in a first class manner,” Bryant Athletic Director Bill Smith was heard telling the crowd.

The Bulldogs dominated the Seahawks, ultimately winning the game 70-43 and punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.