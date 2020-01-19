LIU-Brooklyn beats cold-shooting Bryant 74-60

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Long Island-Brooklyn to a 74-60 victory over Bryant. Ty Flowers added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Sharks, who won their fourth straight game. Juan Cardenas scored 15 points for Bryant, which shot just 29 percent from the field.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
