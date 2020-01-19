LIU-Brooklyn beats cold-shooting Bryant 74-60

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) -- Fatts Russell scored 13 points, including two free throws with two seconds left, and Rhode Island edged La Salle 66-63. Jeff Dowtin added 10 points for the Rams, including a pair of clutch free throws with 10 seconds left for a 64-59 lead. After Dowtin's free throws, La Salle's Isiah Deas was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with four seconds left. Deas made the first two free throws but missed the third. Ed Croswell snared the rebounded and made the put back to cut the margin to one. Following Russell's free throws, the Explorers did not get off a potential tying shot. Deas scored 19 points.