LIU-Brooklyn beats cold-shooting Bryant 74-60

NCAA Basketball

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Long Island-Brooklyn to a 74-60 victory over Bryant. Ty Flowers added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Sharks, who won their fourth straight game. Juan Cardenas scored 15 points for Bryant, which shot just 29 percent from the field.

