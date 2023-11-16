BOSTON (AP) — Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Bryant 95-79 on Thursday night.

Landrum added seven rebounds for the Terriers (1-3). Kyrone Alexander scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line.

Ben Palacios shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Sherif Kenney led the Bulldogs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, four assists and three steals.

Bryant also got 21 points from Rafael Pinzon. In addition, Earl Timberlake finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.