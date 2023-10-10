PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Kim English Radio Show debuted Tuesday night with the new Friars head coach joining the longtime voice of Providence John Rooke and two of his players – Jayden Pierre and Corey Floyd Jr.

The Friars open their 2023-2024 campaign Monday, November 6 against Columbia. Fans can get their first look at the team on Saturday at the annual Mal Brown Intra-Squad Scrimmage at Amica Mutual Pavilion at 4 p.m.

“It’s great. The guys are getting more connected,” English said of his team. “We’ve talked about it all the time. There’s no limit on how connected you can be no limit on how hard you play no limit on how tough you are, how disciplined you are. And that’s the challenge is just to keep pouring into that cup.”

Below is the upcoming schedule for the Kim English Radio Show:

Thursday, November 2, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7, 6-7 p.m. at Providence Burger Bar

Tuesday, November 21, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, November 30, 6-7 p.m. at Cassarino’s Restaurant

Wednesday, December 13, 6-7 p.m.