Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

NCAA Basketball

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Basketball NCAA logo_155720

A basketball with the NCAA logo goes in on a shot by Northeastern during practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 18, 2015. Northeastern plays Notre Dame in a second round game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.

The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.

