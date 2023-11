SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Sherif Gross-Bullock led Bryant with 25 points in a 108-74 win over Division III Springfield College.

Tyler Brelsford added 20 points for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake had 16 points.

Bryant (4-4) visits in-state rival Brown (2-6) on Friday. The Bulldogs do not return home again until December 22.