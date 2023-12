SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored a game-high 29 points to help lead Bryant over Drexel on Friday, 104-86.

Rafael Pinzon added 20 points for the Bulldogs, who improve to 8-6 on the year.

Bryant hits the road to take on #25 Ole Miss on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.