Friars’ lineup change works in 65-61 win over No. 16 Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) –Luwane Pipkins had a season-high 22 points and made six free throws in the final minute to help Providence hold on for a 65-61 victory over No. 16 Butler. The Friars beat a ranked team for the first time since March 2018 and beat a ranked team on the road for the first time in nearly three years. Butler only led once in the second half. The Bulldogs have lost two of their last three home games. Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points to lead Butler.
The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds