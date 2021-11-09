Friars, fans back at the Dunk for 1st time since March 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday was a huge day for college sports in Rhode Island as all four Division I basketball teams began their seasons at home.

Providence College’s home opener is always a marquee event, but the fact that it was the first time the Friars played in front of their fans at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in 611 days made it all the more special.

Last season, the Friars had to play in an empty Alumni Hall as the Dunk was utilized for the state’s pandemic response.

As PC hosted Fairfield University, URI was taking on Boston University down in Kingston, while Bryant faced off against Fisher College in Smithfield and Brown had Salve Regina to contend with on the East Side.

Tune in to 12 News at 10 and 11 for live coverage of tonight’s games.