SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Foumena’s 16 points helped Rhode Island defeat Wagner 69-53 on Tuesday night.

Foumena added seven rebounds for the Rams (3-0). Jaden House was 4 of 6 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Zek Montgomery shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds and six assists.

Tyje Kelton finished with 10 points and two blocks for the Seahawks (1-2). Rahmir Moore added nine points for Wagner. In addition, Julian Brown finished with nine points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Rhode Island takes on Northwestern and Wagner visits Seton Hall.