PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In-state rivals Providence and URI will face off Saturday for the 133rd time. PC holds a 76-56 edge in the series.

Both programs are off to a good start this season, the Friars at 6-1 and the Rams at 5-2. This will be Kim English’s first taste of this rivalry, a position Archie Miller was in just last season.

“Rivalry games are great. Our fans are excited at such an important game for both fan base, both schools, both programs. I’m excited to get back on the court and continue to compete and get better,” English said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to go after each other one time and get bragging rights,” Miller said. “I think when you play in the game, coach in the game, you’ve got to understand that it’s important and you really have to be ready to embrace the challenge.”