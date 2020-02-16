Diallo scores career-high 35, Providence upsets Seton Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo scored a career-high 35 points and Providence beat No. 10 Seton Hall 74-71. Luwane Pipkins added 13 points for the Friars, who avenged a 73-64 loss to Seton Hall last month. The Pirates got 27 points from Myles Powell, while Quincy McKnight added 14 points, though he was just 1 for 8 from the field. Seton Hall, in first place in the conference, has dropped back-to-back games for the second time this season. The Friars (14-12, 7-6) stormed to a 20-2 lead and led by as many as 25 points in the first half before the Pirates regrouped.

