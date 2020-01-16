Diallo scores 19 to lift Providence past St. John’s 63-58

Alpha Diallo had 19 points as Providence narrowly beat St. John’s 63-58. LJ Figueroa led the Red Storm on Wednesday night with 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds