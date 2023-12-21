SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II had 27 points in New Hampshire’s 81-71 victory against Rhode Island on Thursday night.

Daniels also added 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-4). Naim Miller scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Ahmad Robinson was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Rams (5-7) were led in scoring by Zek Montgomery, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jaden House added 16 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Jeremy Foumena finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.