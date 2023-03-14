(WPRI) — In a matter of a week, Tyler Kolek has added Big East Player of the Year, Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player and now All-American to his college resume.

The Cumberland native and Marquette point guard was tabbed a third team All-American on Tuesday by the Associated Press.

He led Marquette to its first ever outright Big East regular season championship and then led the Golden Eagles to a sweep on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Marquette is a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

It’s the highest seed the program has ever earned. The Golden Eagles will face Vermont in the first round on Friday March 17 at 2:45 p.m. on WPRI 12.

If the Golden Eagles win their first two games, they will travel back to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16 on March 23.