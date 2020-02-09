Choh’s three-point play in final second lifts Brown over Harvard 72-71

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Anderson had 22 points as Brown narrowly defeated Harvard 72-71. Robert Baker led the Crimson with 18 points and eight rebounds.

