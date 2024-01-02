PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

No. 23 Providence plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Devin Carter scored 24 points in Providence’s 85-75 overtime win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 10-0 in home games. Providence is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 1-1 in Big East play. Seton Hall averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Providence’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carter is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Providence.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.2 points. Kadary Richmond is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES

Friars: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.