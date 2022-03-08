SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bryant Bulldogs will be in the national spotlight Tuesday night as they host the Wagner Seahawks in the Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship.

The winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It marks a return to the title game for Bryant, who lost to Mount St. Mary’s in last year’s finals.

The top-seeded Bulldogs avenged that loss over the weekend, defeating the Mountaineers 70-69 in the NEC semifinals.

Bryant last faced Wagner in their regular season finale late last month and walked away with a 78-70 victory, along with the NEC regular season title.

The dog house is ready for tomorrow. ESPN2 7p. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dQLQ84jMNW — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 7, 2022

The school is expecting a fourth straight sellout crowd in Smithfield. Students were seen camping out for more than two hours before tickets went on sale at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

12 Sports has you covered throughout the day, with live reports from the arena starting at 4 on WPRI 12. Plus, you can follow Morey Hershgordon for updates on Twitter.