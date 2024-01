PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bryant Bulldogs built a 20-point first-half lead and never looked back. They were hot from three in that half, making 5 of 11.

Sherif Gross-Bullock finished the game with 24 points. Earl Timberlake followed him with 18 points and Daniel Rivera had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 in conference play.