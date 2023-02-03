SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Bryant is looking to hit its stride down the stretch, starting Saturday at home against New Hampshire.

“I feel like this is the start of something special,” said Bryant guard Doug Edert. “We’re going to make a really big run right now. You can just tell from the vibe against Maine… But we’re not going to be complacent. We’re not going to be satisfied.”

Head coach Jared Grasso is not afraid of making adjustments at this time of year.

“If we lose a couple games right now, we can deal with that. We need to go win three games in March,” he said. “Of course, you want to win everyday. You want to win the regular season title, but our goal is to go to the NCAA tournament.”

The Bulldogs (5-4) and the Wildcats (6-3) are two of the top teams in the league. Bryant got the win in their first meeting 87-81 on Jan. 14.

Tip off from the Chace Athletic Center is at 1 p.m.