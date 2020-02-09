Bryant holds off Central Connecticut State 64-60

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Benson Lin registered 13 points as Bryant narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 64-60. Ian Krishnan led the Blue Devils on Saturday with 16 points.
The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
