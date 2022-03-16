DAYTON, Ohio (WPRI) — The Bryant Bulldogs are set to make their NCAA Tournament debut on Wednesday.
Bryant will take on the Wright State Raiders at 6:40 p.m. in one of four play-in games.
It will likely feel like a home game for the Raiders since their campus is in Dayton, not far from where the game is being played.
The Bulldogs know first-hand the power of a strong home crowd after winning their first NEC championship on their home court.
For the players, it will be a chance for them to put themselves on display on a national level. Peter Kiss has already made his mark after leading the nation in scoring with 25.1 points per game.
If the Bulldogs win, they’ll be a 16-seed and head to San Diego to take on No. 1 Arizona on Friday.
In the meantime, Providence College is set to play in the first round Thursday afternoon in Buffalo.
The Friars were named the 4-seed in the Midwest Region and will take on No. 13 South Dakota State at 12:40 p.m.
