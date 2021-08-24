Bryant announces 18-game NEC schedule

Mount St. Mary’s forward Nana Opoku (22) tries to block Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Northeast Conference men’s tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Smithfield, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball announced its 18-game Northeast Conference schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs will play all nine NEC member teams in the regular season, beginning on December 29 at Central Connecticut.

Bryant is coming off of a historic season, going 10-4 in conference play and advancing to host the championship for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs will look to build on that this upcoming season.

Bryant plays long-time rival Sacred Heart at home on New Years Eve. They’ll host an NEC Championship rematch with Mount St. Mary’s on January 15.

The 2022 NEC Championships will be held March 2, 5 and 8.