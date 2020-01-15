Brown men’s basketball gearing up for Ivy League opener

The Brown men’s basketball team is shaking off the rust following a long lay-off between their non-conference finale and their Ivy League opener.
The Bears open up Ivy play at Yale on Friday at 7:30.
by: Ruthie PolinskyPosted: / Updated:
