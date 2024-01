PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — TJ Long hit a three-pointer with just under a minute and 30 seconds to play, leading Vermont past Brown 71-0. The Bears came up short on two final shot attempts as time expired.

Kino Lilly Jr. had a game-high 18 points in the loss.

Brown closed out non-conference play with a 4-11 mark. The Bears host Yale next Tuesday in their Ivy League opener.