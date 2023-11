SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown defeated Bryant 58-53 in women’s basketball Wednesday night, handing the Bulldogs their first home loss of the season.

Kyla Jones led the Bears with 18 points. Mariona Planes Fortuny had a game-high 22 points in the loss for Bryant.

It’s the fourth-straight loss for the Bulldogs, who fall to 3-5 on the season. They host Sacred Heart on Saturday. The Bears are riding a three-game win streak. Next up, Brown hosts Johnson & Wales on Sunday.