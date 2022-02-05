Brown flips script, wins close one over Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Tamenang Choh made four-straight free throws to give Brown the edge in a 62-60 win over Dartmouth on Saturday night, as the Bears fight to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears with 14 points. With the win, Brown ended its four-game home losing streak.

Jaylan Gainey recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paxson Wojcik added 11 points. Choh had 10 points and six assists.

The Bears even the season series against the Big Green. Dartmouth defeated Brown 58-46 early in January.