Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay

Brown earns first Ivy League Win of the year, 74-63 over Cornell

NCAA Basketball

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker had 20 points as Brown got past Cornell 74-63. Tamenang Choh had 14 points for Brown. Jaylan Gainey added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Anderson, who led the Bears in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had 7 points on 1-of-16 shooting. Josh Warren had 17 points for the Big Red.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com