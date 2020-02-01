Brown earns first Ivy League Win of the year, 74-63 over Cornell

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker had 20 points as Brown got past Cornell 74-63. Tamenang Choh had 14 points for Brown. Jaylan Gainey added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Anderson, who led the Bears in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had 7 points on 1-of-16 shooting. Josh Warren had 17 points for the Big Red.
The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds