Brown drops Ivy League opener at Yale 70-56

NCAA Basketball

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Yale defeated Brown 70-56. Bruner hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and three blocks. Both teams were playing their first Ivy League game of the season. Paul Atkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Yale (12-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jalen Gabbidon added 12 points. Tamenang Choh had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (7-7).

