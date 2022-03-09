SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was arrested following a brawl between fans attending a historic basketball game at Bryant University Tuesday night.

Before the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, the game was halted with 4:37 left in the game.

Students from both Bryant and Wagner started arguing and throwing punches which ultimately led to an arrest.

A 20-year-old man from Raynham, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing officer in execution of duty, according to Rhode Island State Police. He was taken to police headquarters where he was arraigned by a Justice of Peace and released.

It’s unclear whether he was a Bryant or Wagner student.

Watch: Fight breaks out between fans during NEC Championship (Story continues below video)

A spokesperson for Bryant University said that while a majority of students were focused on the game and celebrating their team, a small number engaged in unacceptable behavior.

“The team presented Bryant spirit and character that was unfortunately not demonstrated by all of our students in the stands last night,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement.

“At Bryant we know we are better than what some of our students demonstrated last night,” he continued. “Treating others with respect and care is who we are, and we did not do that as a community as well as we should have last night. We must and will do better going forward.”

Gittell has since reached out to Wagner University’s president.

Students at the game were also disappointed to see what happened while the nation watched on television.

“I don’t think it’s really indicative of who we are as a school,” Bryant student Joe Cuggino said. “We are all good people here and we don’t want a bad reputation.”

The university said the incident remains under investigation and everyone involved will be held accountable.

Once the game resumed, the Bulldogs beat the Seahawks 70-43 for their first Northeast Conference Tournament championship ever.

Selection Sunday is March 13 at 6 p.m., which is when Bryant will learn who they will face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“The Bryant community remains strong,” Gittell added. “The student spirit and support for the men’s basketball team, and also their leadership and collaboration during the past two pandemic years as we remained an in-person vibrant learning community, demonstrates that strongly. We look forward to the men’s basketball team’s NCAA appearance. Go Bulldogs!”