As the NBA Finals gets underway, we’re counting down the best moments from previous years.

The series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat tips off Thursday night.

Check back each day for another memorable NBA Finals moment.

10. Larry Bird in the 1981 finals

While the Celtics missed out this year, our #10 moment involves a Boston legend.

9. Kobe Bryant in the 2000 finals

Next up is 21-year-old Kobe Bryant’s performance against the Pacers.

