PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Classical and Providence College basketball standout David Duke Jr. returned to his hometown this past week to host his second annual basketball camp.

“I knew that when I got a certain platform that I would want to host something like this, I think it’s a fun thing to do. I know when I was growing up, I loved going to camps with my friends,” Duke said. “You know, some of them, it’s the first time they said they’ve met an NBA player or anything to do with the NBA. So I think that’s pretty cool. Especially, you know, here in Providence where I grew up, as well. I think it offers some inspiration.”

Duke just wrapped up NBA Summer League play with the Brooklyn Nets. After two seasons with the Nets organization, he is an unrestricted free agent.