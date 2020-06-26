NBA releases restart schedule; Celtics featured on national TV

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. It’s been over three months since the commissioners of major sports cancelled or postponed events because of the coronavirus. Enough time for us to grade them on how they’ve handled the virus so far. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – On Friday night, the NBA released their schedule for the league’s restart in Orlando, FL which of course included the final eight games for the Boston Celtics.

Below is the Celtics schedule:

July 31 at MIL 6:30 p.m. (NBCSB/ESPN)

Aug. 2 vs POR 3:30 p.m. (NBCSB/ABC)

Aug. 4 at MIA 6:30 p.m. (NBCSB/TNT)

Aug. 5 vs BKN 9:00 p.m. (NBCSB/ESPN)

Aug. 7 at TOR 9:00 p.m. (NBCSB/TNT)

Aug. 9 vs ORL 5:00 p.m. (NBCSB)

Aug. 11 at MEM 6:30 p.m. (NBCSB/TNT)

Aug. 13 vs WAS TBD (NBCSB)

To view the entire NBA schedule, click here.