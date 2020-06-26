NBA releases restart schedule; Celtics featured on national TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – On Friday night, the NBA released their schedule for the league’s restart in Orlando, FL which of course included the final eight games for the Boston Celtics.
Below is the Celtics schedule:
July 31 at MIL 6:30 p.m. (NBCSB/ESPN)
Aug. 2 vs POR 3:30 p.m. (NBCSB/ABC)
Aug. 4 at MIA 6:30 p.m. (NBCSB/TNT)
Aug. 5 vs BKN 9:00 p.m. (NBCSB/ESPN)
Aug. 7 at TOR 9:00 p.m. (NBCSB/TNT)
Aug. 9 vs ORL 5:00 p.m. (NBCSB)
Aug. 11 at MEM 6:30 p.m. (NBCSB/TNT)
Aug. 13 vs WAS TBD (NBCSB)
To view the entire NBA schedule, click here.