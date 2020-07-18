Nathan Eovaldi named Red Sox Opening Day Starter

BOSTON (WPRI) – It’s official. Nathan Eovaldi is the 2020 Opening Day starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. Manager Ron Roenicke confirmed the news Saturday afternoon prior to the team’s intrasquad scriammage.

Eovaldi is coming off a 2019 season in which he battled injuries, but the righty has been impressive during Spring Training and Summer Camp. His first two starts during intrasquad scrimmages were sharp. He will have one final dress rehearsal Sunday night, his thrid intrasquad scrimmage start, before taking the ball on Friday July 24 when the Sox open the year against the Baltimore Orioles.