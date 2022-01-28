Napolillo introduced as new Providence College athletic director

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Steve Napolillo was officially introduced Friday afternoon as Providence College’s next vice president and athletic director.

After Bob Driscoll’s two decades in Friartown, one of his earliest hires was elevated to take his place and continue PC’s athletic success.

“What Bob’s built here is incredible. When he took over at Providence College, I have it a lot better. But as I’ve said before, his legacy will continue to rise and achieve greatness,” Napolillo said.

The Bishop Hendricken graduate and Friar alumnus arrived at Providence College after a run with the Pawtucket Red Sox. He admitted stepping into the spotlight has cause some sleepless nights, but his focus is clear.

“This is a great day for me,” he said. “I will go in every day making sure it’s my commitment to make Providence College and Providence College athletics the model that Bob built and achieve the highest level of standard, dignity and respect, and compete for championships in all our sports.”

Napolillo takes over on July 1, when Driscoll officially retires.