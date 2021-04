Attleboro, Mass (WPRI) - Michael Strachan Jr. has been coached by his father Michael Strachan for nearly his entire career, from youth football all the way up to the high school level.

But Saturday will be the final time the father-son duo coach and play together for the same team. And it's in a rivalry game as Attleboro faces North Attleboro in the 100th edition of the Hilda Cup.